There is 'growing evidence' that criminals are looking to exploit the island's lax border controls.
That's according to the Isle of Man Government who has pledged to tighten-up security at the island's 'vulnerable entry points.'
The Council of Ministers has already agreed to take action to address security threats and are currently considering a raft of measures to tackle the problem.
These include tighter controls at the island's sea ports and increased monitoring of parcels and courier-delivered packages bound for the Isle of Man. Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: 'We know where our weaknesses are, and it is now time for the Council of Ministers to take action and keep our Island safe.
As part of the 'immediate changes' to current border control arrangements, the responsibility for passports and immigration have been switched from the Cabinet Office to the Treasury.
According to the government, the move will allow immigration and customs teams to work 'even more closely for more effective joint enforcement'.
The island's law enforcement agencies, including the Isle of Man Constabulary, and government staff are also making 'practical changes' to improve security at points of entry to the Isle of Man.
Officers are currently working on several plans to improve active controls at sea ports.
Measures include bringing-in a more consistent approach to dealing with private aircrafts bound for the Isle of Man and passenger information logging.
There are also plans for the 'wider monitoring' of parcel and courier services to deter criminals from trying to import drugs and other illegal items.
Other measures currently being considered include the use of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) at ports, better sharing of sea passenger manifest data with law enforcement agencies and updated x-ray equipment to scan parcels.
Following recent investigations into organised immigration crime, the government is also working on the extending the UK Modern Slavery Act to cover the Isle of Man.
It's also reviewing the Immigration Worker (Seasonal) Migrant Route.
Mrs Poole-Wilson added: ‘The Isle of Man is the safest place to live in the British Isles, something we wish to protect.
'But we cannot afford to be complacent and must accept that there are individuals who come to our Island to do harm.
‘Our sense of safety and community are treasured aspects of Manx life.
'The controls being considered aim to secure our borders from criminal exploitation, while still protecting residents' rights to free movement within the Common Travel Area.’