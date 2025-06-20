Two fire appliances from Douglas were deployed to a structure fire on Thursday evening which was caused by a chip pan.
Four breathing apparatus wearers were deployed to extinguish the fire at Cambridge Terrace, and to vent the property of smoke.
The chip pan fire had quickly spread to the ceiling and floor above, with the occupants evacuating the property and calling 999.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service have now issued a reminder about the dangers of fires starting in the kitchen whilst cooking.
A spokesperson said: ‘Statistics show that most fires in the home start in the kitchen while cooking.
‘We encourage the use of safer cooking methods such as air fried or oven cooking. If a chip pan is going to be used please follow our general advice to reduce the risk of a fire.
‘Avoid cooking when you are tired or have been drinking alcohol.
‘Do not overfill pans or fryers with oil – keep it to a maximum of one third full of oil or fat.
‘If your oil begins to smoke, turn down the heat and wait for it to cool.
‘Use a thermostat-controlled deep-fat fryer, which will make sure the fat doesn’t get too hot.’