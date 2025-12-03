Evidence of an alien invasion - or an eerie natural phenomenon?
This strange beam of white light was seen from parts of the Isle of Man and the UK this morning.
And it has sparked quite a debate among skywatchers over what could have caused it.
Geraldine Davies took this photo from Peel, looking north east, at about 5.30am.
She said: ‘I thought it was a trail from a plane but it seemed to be never ending.
‘Then I just thought it was odd so I took a picture. Then I hoped it wasn’t an alien invasion - I was freaking myself out as the street lights hadn’t come on!’
She added: ‘I wish I had turned my head torch off and got a decent picture as it is a bit blurred.’
Explanations for the ray of light have ranged from rocket propellant to ice pillars, which are caused by light interacting with ice crystals, or possibly a phenomenon known as a STEVE which is related to the northern lights.
David Britton at Ronaldsway Met Office said: ‘I doubt it’s aurora related as it’s so narrow and white in appearance.
‘My best guess would be that it’s from a plane contrail, which at that height would be sub-zero so containing ice crystals.
‘This is then lit up sometimes by the moon on a really clear night, but more likely from beneath by the sun.
‘I know it was at 5.30am but given the height it would have been at (most likely well over 25,000ft) and the low sun angle, it could still have been at the right angle to be lit by the sun and reflected to the eye/camera.’