Only one full-time parking warden is employed by the government’s Department of Infrastructure (DoI) across the whole island, the minister has confirmed.
In a written Tynwald question, Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood how many parking wardens there are to cover the island’s parking beats and what the total revenue generated through parking fines issued in each of the last four years.
Dr Haywood confirmed that there is only one full-time warden but there are also five part-time staff who patrol the island’s streets.
She said: ‘The Department of Infrastructure currently employs six officers acting as parking controllers. Of these, five are part-time and one full-time, which equates to approximately four full-time equivalents.
‘These officers cover the entirety of the island rather than any defined number of beats. The team operate a focused enforcement model underpinned by a risk-based approach.
‘Busy areas are monitored more frequently than remote locations, while ensuring fairness and maintaining a visible presence across the island.’
Dr Haywood also explained that local authorities employ their own parking wardens, but few actually issue fines.
She said: ‘In addition to the department’s enforcement activity, several local authorities have officers appointed as parking controllers. However, only a very small number are currently active in issuing fixed penalties.’
But she said the DoI does not hold the records of fines issued and cannot provide figures for the last four years.
She explained: ‘While the department issues fixed penalties for parking contraventions, the collection of fines is managed by the General Registry, and all payments are credited into the Island’s general revenue.
‘The department does not hold records of total revenue from parking fines for the last four years and this information would need to be obtained from the General Registry.’