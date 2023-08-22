A consultation has launched seeking views on proposed changes to legislation relating to land registration.
The consultation proposes a number of changes to the law on Land Registration, focusing on possessory title, triggers for registration and dispute resolution. It will also consider further updates to the Land Registration Act 1982 including timescales for the submission of applications and the types of co-ownership of property.
The Central Registry has launched this consultation in response to a commitment given to the Tynwald Constitution and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee. The proposed changes aim to increase the protection provided to land owners from registration, and increase the registration of land on the Island.
Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise commented: ‘In line with the commitment given to the Tynwald Constitution and Legal Affairs and Justice Committee, this consultation seeks the public’s views on proposed changes to legislation in relation to land registration.
‘The proposed changes include potential reforms to a number of different areas within land registration including reviewing the various triggers for registration and dispute resolution, timescales of submission of applications as well the types of co-ownership of property.
‘I encourage individuals to submit their views to help provide a comprehensive view on the proposed reforms to land registration legislation.’
The consultation and associated documents, which may be downloaded, can be found by visiting the Isle of Man Government’s online consultation hub at https://consult.gov.im/
The consultation is now open and will conclude on October 9.