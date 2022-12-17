The government is asking the public about how to improve the way international sanctions are implemented in the Isle of Man.
Views are being sought on the draft Sanctions Bill 2022 that is designed to address limitations with the legislative methods currently being used.
Perhaps the most conspicuous recent example of the way sanctions are imposed came when the island took action against Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
The aims of the Bill are to:
provide a modern and flexible legislative framework to be able to implement United Kingdom sanctions measures in a timely manner
continue to meet international obligations concerned with preventing money laundering, terrorist financing and nuclear proliferation financing
make sanctions legislation easier to locate and follow
introduce measures to deal with the enforcement of sanctions -related offences more effectively
Isle of Man Government policy is to implement international sanctions measures in line with those in force in the United Kingdom.
The Isle of Man is also obliged, under the UK’s membership of the United Nations, to implement sanctions imposed by UN Security Council Resolutions — particularly in relation to preventing terrorist activity and financing nuclear weapons.
The consultation document is available to view on the government website and may also be downloaded electronically from consult.gov.im/
Alternatively, written comments can be emailed to [email protected] or by post to Customs and Excise Division, PO Box 6, North Quay, Douglas, IM99 1AG.
The consultation will conclude on January 27.
The government says the process is aligned with the aims of the Island Plan in terms of meeting global standards and enhancing the island’s reputation as an internationally responsible jurisdiction.