Public perceptions on homelessness are to be surveyed.
The research is being carried out by Public Health Isle of Man as part of the government’s homelessness strategy.
Members of the public are being invited to express their views on key aspects of homelessness, including its definition, causes, and support. The survey also asks for personal experiences of homelessness.
Results will form part of a needs assessment report which, alongside research into the impact of homelessness on health and wellbeing, will highlight gaps and opportunities for action.
The needs assessment will also consider ‘at risk’ groups and factors which influence an individual’s chance of experiencing homelessness in their lifetime.
The survey can be completed by anyone aged 16 or over and can be accessed online at gov.im/homelessnesssurvey
Paper copies are available from the Southern and Western Wellbeing Partnerships and from Douglas and Ramsey libraries.
It should take no longer than 15-20 minutes to complete all the questions.
The survey closes next Monday (January 27).
Madeleine Sayle, head of population health at Public Health said: ‘Homelessness can encompass a number of situations and it is important to determine public perception, initially alongside any personal experience, so we can ascertain more about the nature of homelessness on the Isle of Man.
‘We will also be sending out a survey to landlords and accommodation providers.
‘This is all part of the island’s Homelessness Strategy with the long-term aim of eliminating homelessness in the Isle of Man.’
Being homeless doesn’t always mean sleeping rough. Homelessness can be hidden, such as sleeping on a friend’s sofa, living in unsuitable or unsafe accommodation, or individuals facing eviction for example.
You can call the freephone number 650000 any time and any day to get help and support if you’ve nowhere to stay and need emergency accommodation.