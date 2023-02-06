Cameron Mackie, aged eight was diagnosed with the condition during the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, back in May 2020.
Since then, he and his family have committed to raising funds for Diabetes Isle of Man, which goes on to support others living with the condition.
Well, he has been doing just that and recently handed over £757.09 to the charity through efforts over Christmas 2021 and 2022, as well as Laxey School’s ‘Go Blue for Diabetes’ Day last year.
As well as his mum selling handmade items at the school’s Christmas fair, the family also raise the spirits of their neighbours around Christmas with a light switch-on at their house, complete with hot dogs, mince pies and maybe even a sip of mulled wine, with donations going to the charity.
Cameron’s rather proud mum, Melissa, said the family’s efforts are all about making people aware of diabetes. She said that parents and everyone should like out for the Three Ts; Thirsty, Tired and Toilet.
Diabetes Isle of Man thanked Cameron and his family, saying: ‘What an amazing total! We are so very grateful to you and your family Cameron, thank you so much.’ ??
For more info on living with diabetes and the support available, go to www.diabetesisleofman.com or search the charity on Facebook.