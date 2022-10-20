Clocks to help people with their dementia
A charity that supports people with Alzheimer’s is giving advice about how to prepare for the clocks going back on October 30.
Alzheimer’s Society says that despite the occurrence happening twice a year, many people are caught out by the extra hour lost or gained.
But for people with dementia in the island, where there are around 1,300 estimated to be living with the condition, the time change ‘may cause more than just a surprise’, according to the charity.
Alzheimer’s Society has advised that people with dementia can find themselves disorientated by the clocks moving back.
As winter mornings become darker, people with dementia may find it difficult to differentiate between 6am and 6pm disrupting their biological clock, making it hard for them to get enough sleep.
Some people with dementia might also experience something called ‘sundowning’ when the days get shorter.
Sundowning refers to a change in behaviour in the later afternoon or towards the end of the day.
During this time, the person may become intensely distressed or confused.
Steve Green, Alzheimer’s Society area manager for the Isle of Man, said: ‘For the majority of people, the annual daylight-saving clock change is simply met with a light-hearted shrug and a set reminder to identify all the clocks you own to wind back an hour.
‘While it can be a minor nuisance for the majority of people, for those living with dementia it can trigger anxiety, confusion and irritability.’
Alzheimer’s Society has provided three tips to help people wth dementia overcome challenges faced by the clock change.
The first is having a routine during the day and at bedtime can help regulate a person’s disrupted body clock.
Doing regular activities at the same time each day – for example going for a walk after breakfast can help a person with dementia make sense of the time. Going outside in the morning can help set a person’s body clock too, making them feel sleepier during the evening.
If the person is unable to go outside, the same effect can be created by switching on a lamp or lightbox.
Alzheimer’s Society’s online shop sells various ‘Day and Night’ clocks which have all the features of a traditional clock, but also include simple day and night visual symbols to help people with dementia distinguish the time of day.
The clock can be purchased online at the Alzheimer’s Society Shop, which can be found by searching alzheimers.org.uk
Mr Green added: ‘Too many people face dementia alone.
‘We want everyone affected by dementia to know that whoever you are, whatever you’re going through, you can turn to Alzheimer’s Society for practical advice, emotional support and guidance for the best next step.’
If you’re affected by dementia, call Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Connect support line on 0333 150 3456 or visit its website.
