The Covid-19 autumn booster campaign closes on Friday.
This is the offer from Manx Care for individuals to receive their autumn dose or first booster dose.
Manx Care is encouraging everyone who is currently eligible for a first booster and is yet to come forward to do so before the offer closes.
This week the Covid Vaccination Team are doing clinics at various locations across the island, all taking place from 10am until 1pm.
Next is Wednesday at Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital.
These are followed by one on Thursday at Castletown Civic Centre, and then on Friday at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
People can check their eligibility here on the government’s dedicated Covid website or by calling 111.
Manx Care says: ‘Plans for future programmes for at risk groups are underway and will be announced in due course.
‘The decision to close the programme has been made following advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on January 23, 2023.’