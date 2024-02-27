The Isle of Man patient transfer team will be moving to the Noble’s Hospital site in Braddan this week from its current base in Douglas.
The move is taking place on Wednesday and Thursday.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘Whilst the office will remain open to deal with any urgent enquiries or requests, we would ask that patients wait until Monday, March 4 before contacting the office for anything that can wait until then.’
The Patient Transfer public counter is currently based at Crookall House on Demense Road in Douglas.
However, Manx Care say this location is no longer suitable and its staff are gradually being relocated to allow for refurbishment of the building.
The patient transfer team, who arrange travel and accommodation for island residents who are required to attend appointments/treatment in the UK, will be fully operational at Garaghyn Glass on the Noble’s site from tomorrow, Friday, March 1.
Garaghyn Glass is situated behind the main hospital building.
Manx Care say that one of the main benefits of the move will be that the team will be closer to clinicians, and access will be easier for those patients attending the hospital for other appointments.
The disruption of the move only affects those who attend in person to meet with the team, with the office opening hours remaining the same (9am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm, Monday to Friday) throughout. Patients will still be able to contact the team by telephone (01624 642673) or email ([email protected]) during these hours, while the move takes place.