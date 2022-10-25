Manx Care’s breast unit is open to the public today
People can drop in informally and find out more about the work being done to support patients in the island with breast cancer or suspected breast cancer.
Visitors can visit the newly-refurbished unit, talk to staff and get to know more about being breast cancer aware.
It is being held by the unit and the Manx Breast Cancer Support Group and is part of the month-long activities across October in support of Breast Cancer Awareness month.
The unit is equipped with state of the art mammogram machines with newly-installed LED ceiling tiles, which ‘provide a calming atmosphere’, according to Manx Care.
Paul Moore, Manx Care’s executive director of nursing, said: ‘This is a great opportunity to come along and meet our team, as well as the team from the charity, ask any questions you may have and learn how to be more breast aware.
‘Statistics highlight that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer during their lives, with early diagnosis being key to their recovery. Here on the island we offer breast screening for women between the ages of 50 and 70 every two years, whilst in the UK screening is offered once every three years, which is incredibly positive.’
Julie Stokes from Manx Breast Cancer Support Group added: ‘It’s great to be working together with Manx Care to support this vital service.
‘Breast cancer can affect young women too, and although it is most common in women over the age of 50, it’s important that younger women know how to check themselves and know the signs to look out for. I’d encourage people to come along.’
It will take place between 2pm and 4pm.
