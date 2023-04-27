The Restoration and Recovery programme is in its second phase and will be put to Tynwald by the Department for Health and Social Care.
It outlines the amount spent, the number of surgeries delivered and current waiting times.
Manx Care’s R&R programme aims to reduce waiting lists for some procedures by working with a UK provider to work alongside the clinical teams based at Noble’s Hospital.
They are working to supplement the existing capacity of surgeries that can be delivered. Phase two focused on reducing waiting lists for orthopaedics, ophthalmology and general surgery.
Manx Care received £18.3m to support this, and is working with UK firm Synaptik to provide both treatments and consultations.
Between August 2022 and March 2023, over 1,400 surgeries were delivered.
A further 450 surgeries will be done in April.
The update outlines the success of phase two which, in addition to the number of surgeries delivered, has resulted in a 12 week overall reduction in average waiting times (26% reduction) for orthopaedic, ophthalmology and general surgery.
Currently, phase two will run until September 2023 for ophthalmology, October 2023 for orthopaedics and until March 2024 for general surgery.
Over 38% of the programme has had been delivered by the end of March 2023, with over 50% expected to have been delivered by the end of April 2023.
The reduction in waiting times may fluctuate in the coming cmonths, as the programme begins to focus on the treatment of more complex patients and those who are unable to accept surgeries on the shorter timetables.
Manx Care says it will continue to work with patients to ensure they are seen ‘as early as possible’ to maximise the number of patients benefiting from this programme.
Meanwhile, in the latest Tynwald sitting, Health Minister Lawrie Hooper says there is potential for the department to lay a revised mandate, a document which sets out services and standards Manx Care is required to deliver.
It comes after Mr Hooper announced that a number of the department’s initiatives in the upcoming financial year will have to be ‘paused or slowed’.
This is because the annual funding award the department has received will require Manx Care and the DHSC to prioritise their spend across their systems ‘in order to live within the financial envelope that’s been allocated’.
Many new or expanded services won’t be possible without additional funding.