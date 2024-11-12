With Christmas approaching, The Salvation Army is reaching out to the Isle of Man community for support through its annual Christmas Present Appeal.
The charity is asking for donations of new toys and gifts for children from families facing severe financial hardships, struggling to cover essential needs like food, heating, and basic bills.
Last year, The Salvation Army distributed over 4,000 gifts to 499 children on the island, and it anticipates that even more families may need support this year as the cost-of-living crisis deepens.
A call for generosity during tough times
Captain Rachael Nieuwoudt, The Salvation Army's leader on the Isle of Man, emphasised the importance of community support during the festive season.
She said: ‘The Salvation Army’s present appeal is an opportunity for people in our communities to embrace the spirit of Christmas and give to families and individuals who have very little.
‘We are incredibly grateful for the public’s generosity over the years and hope this year our appeal will be able to bring some respite to those who are struggling the most.
‘Christmas is a time when financial worries are brought into sharp focus as the cost-of-living crisis continues to have a devastating impact on families who can’t afford to heat their homes or put a nutritious meal on the table.
‘Helping parents provide a gift for their child not only eases financial pressures but helps bring the joy of Christmas into their homes.’
Donation details and drop-off points
The Salvation Army is collecting donations of new, unwrapped toys until Saturday, November 30.
Contributions can be dropped off at the Salvation Army’s church and community center in Isle of Man Business Park, Ballacottier Crescent, as well as at Isle of Man Bank branches across the island and The Entertainer shop in The Strand Shopping Centre.
For those unable to donate toys, financial contributions to the appeal are welcomed via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/tsa-community-support-000333.