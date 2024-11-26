A public consultation has been launched to gather feedback that will help update the legislation framework for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service (IoMFRS).
The consultation, which opened last week, asks for opinions on the importance of different services that the IoMFRS does, or could, provide, as well as acceptable response times, fire safety standards and legal frameworks.
This is a Department of Home Affairs (DHA) commitment, as part of the Island Plan, to update legislation to better support the fire and rescue service, by introducing a new Fire Services Bill and Fire Safety Bill.
The public are now being asked for their views to help shape how these new Bills would work in practice.
Among the questions asked is whether people should be charged for call outs that are deemed not genuine or when the service has been requested to attend a non-emergency which is part of a business’s risk management process.
The Fire Services Bill questions also ask for feedback on the expected operations of the IoMFRS, including services such as firefighting, road traffic collisions, rescues, chemical spill response, off-road ambulance services, animal rescues, and lift rescues. It also addresses other service charges, risk management and training requirements.
The Fire Safety Bill questions focus on which properties should be subject to fire safety law, such as hotels, licensed premises and care homes.
It includes considerations for inspection requirements, certification, training levels, responsibilities and transitional periods.
Responses can be submitted online through the government’s consultation hub (https://consult.gov.im/), or paper copies can be requested by emailing [email protected] or calling (01624) 647300.
The consultation will be open until January 2 next year.