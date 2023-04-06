A driving experience for 50 individuals who are living with a disability will take place this month.
The event will be held from April 25 to 27 at Jurby, and will feature specially adapted vehicles, safety and audio equipment, provided by Bolton-based charity, Speed of Sight.
The British and Irish Trading alliance, who are organising the event, is calling for more companies, to sponsor the initiative. There are two sponsor packages available, which include tickets to the post-event lunch on April 27 at The Comis Hotel. Tim Johnson MHK Minister for Enterprise and Mike Newman BEM, chief executive officer of Speed of Sight, who is also known as the ‘world’s fastest blind man’, will be attending.