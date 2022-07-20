Helping businesses with equality issues

Dawn recalls: ‘When I read the advert I felt that it was made for me so I applied and got the post. I absolutely loved it but I always knew, because it was a short term contract, that I had to think about what I was going to do at the end of it. Because I’d immersed myself in the legislation, I knew it inside out. I’d worked broadly across the Isle of Man, everybody knew me for equality, so in April last year I set up a consultancy business and, through having that network of contacts, it launched me into an area on the Isle of Man that is developing rapidly.