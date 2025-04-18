The Isle of Man Government is developing a new Child First policy, aimed at placing the welfare and best interests of children at the heart of public services and decision-making.
The policy will be designed to guide all government departments in considering the needs of young people when creating services and shaping policies.
The Cabinet Office is leading the initiative and, over the next few weeks, will be engaging with children’s groups and service providers across the island to gather feedback and insights.
Children themselves are also being encouraged to share their views.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford MHK, said: ‘It is important to hear the voices of children in the design of this policy, we want to know what the children and people of the Isle of Man would like a Child First policy to include. For these reasons it is vital that we have the benefit of input from those who work with, and support children.’
He added: ‘The Island is renowned for being a beautiful and safe place to live, and we are committed to making it an even better place for children to grow up. A Child First policy will help to achieve this. It will ensure we prioritise the perspectives of children and best serve their needs to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for our young residents.’
The Child First policy will build on existing work and is intended to strengthen the government’s commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and supportive environment for all children.
It could shape future government work by focusing on child safeguarding, ensuring children’s voices are heard, and recognising that their views and needs may differ from adults. It also aims to uphold children’s rights and support long-term planning for their futures.
To take part in the engagement process, email: [email protected] or write to: Child First engagement, Policy Development Team, Cabinet Office, Third Floor Government Buildings, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PN.