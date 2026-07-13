The arm’s-length healthcare organisation saw its mandated budget allocation increase by £42m for 2026-27, from, £361.8m to £404.1m.
But a financial summary provided to this month’s board meeting reveals that just two months into the current financial year, Manx Care was already £751,000 in the red and it is forecasting that deficit to climb to £8.1m by April next year.
This is largely driven by a £6.2m shortfall in its cost savings target, together with unfunded homelessness costs of £837k and divisional cost pressures mainly in specialised care, primary care and emergency care and medical staffing.
Manx Care’s cost improvement programme (CIP) has a savings target of £9.7m in 2026-27 but this is currently predicting to reach only £3.5m.
In an alert, it warns: ‘Manx Care is reporting an adverse year-to-date variance driven by unidentified CIP, cost pressures and unfunded cost pressures. Forecast outturn indicates a year-end deficit of unless immediate interventions are implemented.’
The cost pressures above are partly being mitigated by the £4.1m internal contingency/investment fund.
But Manx Care is warning that it has to consider an additional £11m of risks which could materialise during the year.
It says the majority of the risk relates to further pay awards.
A 3.2% pay award for Public Service Commission has been offered but not yet agreed, and this would create an additional cost pressure above budget of around £217,000, the board meeting on July 7 was told.
If emergency care/medical staffing does not return to plan as assumed, it will create an additional cost pressure of £3.1m.
And it says funding will be required to implement recommendations from the DHSC-commissioned bed review.