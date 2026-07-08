The budget for the Department of Infrastructure's (DOI) Dive Team has increased by almost £1 million for the current financial year.
The team, which comprises six divers and its supporting vessels, has been allocated a budget of £5,405,299 for 2026/27, compared with £4,666,042 in 2025/26.
The increase comes despite the number of operational dives almost halving over the past five years, falling from 123 in 2021 to 63 in 2025.
Rushen MHK and House of Keys Speaker Juan Watterson asked Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall about the team's establishment, annual cost, duties and responsibilities, as well as how many dives it had undertaken in each of the past five years.
Mr Crookall said: 'The department's Harbours Dive Team forms part of the Harbours Division within the DOI and operates in accordance with relevant health and safety legislation and recognised industry best practice for commercial diving operations.
'The establishment and annual cost of the dive team of six divers is managed within the division's wider vessels and marine operations function and is therefore not held as a separate, identifiable budget line.'
The 2026/27 budget includes £3,358,323 for salaries, £1,018,196 for infrastructure, £82,322 for transport and £946,428 for supplies and services.
Mr Crookall said the team carries out a range of operational and safety-critical duties in support of the island's harbours and coastal infrastructure.
These include underwater inspections of harbours, berths and piers, together with maintenance, repair and installation work below the waterline.
The team also supports search and recovery operations, emergency call-outs and pollution response.
Mr Crookall said: 'Diving operations are undertaken within a formal diving contractor framework, which includes responsibilities to ensure that diving projects are properly planned, risk assessed and safely managed.
'The number of dives undertaken by the Dive Team is recorded operationally and reflects inspection programmes, maintenance requirements and operational demand across the harbour estate.'