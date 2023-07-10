High-risk younger children are to be offered a Covid vaccine.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advises that children aged six months to four years in a clinical risk group should be offered two doses of the Comirnaty® 3 vaccine with at least eight weeks between the first and second doses.
For some children who are severely immunosuppressed, additional doses may be required during the next seasonal campaign, provided there are at least three months between doses.
Children at higher risk of Covid-19 include those living with certain conditions, including a neurodisability or neuromuscular condition such as cerebral palsy, a severe or profound learning disability, Down’s syndrome, serious genetic or heart conditions and lowered immunity due to disease or treatment.
Letters have been sent out to those who meet the criteria. If you think your child is eligible, and you have not received a letter by Wednesday, July 12, call 111 or email [email protected]
Children in a clinical risk group who turned five years old on or after June 1, 2023, and who have not already received a dose of Comirnaty 10 Concentrate, can also receive this vaccine.