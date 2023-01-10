The island will pay tribute to the millions of victims of the Holocaust with a commemoration later this month.
National Holocaust Memorial Day’s theme for this year is ‘ordinary people’ and aims to highlight the ordinary people who let genocide happen as well as the ordinary people who were persecuted, according to the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.
Rabbi Alexandra Wright, the president of Liberal Judaism in the UK, will be leading the service. Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer, senior members of the government and Tynwald, students, and others will participate in the event.
This event will include readings, remembrance, prayers, music, and song.
The Isle of Man National Holocaust Memorial Day occurs annually on the Sunday closest to the United Nations designated Holocaust Memorial Day, which is January 27 – the date on which Auschwitz was liberated.
Attendees are requested to be in their seats by 2.45pm on Sunday, January 29.