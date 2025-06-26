The Home of Rest for Old Horses has appealed for ‘desperate’ financial help to fix essential machinery.
The Richmond Hill site’s main tractor and quad bike have both been broken, with a spokesperson saying that they cannot afford to fix them.
The spokesperson said: ‘We desperately need your help to raise much needed funds.
‘As you can imagine, as a team of four girls managing 90 acres, 45 horses, 10 donkeys, two goats and numerous chickens on limited funds can be tricky at times.
‘Therefore we need some mechanical assistance from our tractor and quad to help navigate the land, move bales and maintain good land management.
‘Anything that you can donate would be much appreciated.’