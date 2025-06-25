A playful postcard claiming to be from one of the island’s most famous felines has landed on the Isle of Man Today news desk - offering a cheeky update from across the Irish Sea.
Dusty, the much-loved cat known for roaming the grounds of Noble’s Hospital, disappeared earlier this month, sparking concern among hospital staff and regular visitors.
She was last seen on Friday, June 13, climbing into a white van in the hospital's overflow car park - and was later discovered more than 400 miles away in Devon, having apparently hitched a ride unnoticed.
Now, a light-hearted postcard - not believed to be paw-penned by Dusty herself but certainly sent in her spirit - has been doing the rounds online and brought a smile to many on the island.
The postcard features a picture of Dusty with a cartoon image of a beach along with the words ‘wish you were here.’
The message alongside it reads: ‘Sorry for the scare but I’m having a great time here in Devon. I hear you’ve all been worried sick about me. All the madness at Noble’s over TT made me need a “stowaway” holiday… I’ll be back at the hospital for cuddles and Dreamies again soon.’
The note is signed lots of love from Dusty.’
The note also included a thank you to those who have contributed to a fundraising campaign to bring her safely back to the Isle of Man.
Set up by Nicola Walton, the fundraiser has already exceeded its target, raising £1,106 at the time of writing - well over the initial £750 goal. Any extra funds will be donated to a local animal charity.
Those wishing to contribute to the campaign can visit: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nicola-walton-1.