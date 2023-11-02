In next week's House of Keys, Lawrie Hooper will ask to introduce a Bill that would see the Bishop no longer have a vote in Tynwald or the Council, whilst retaining membership.
This weekend was the Right Reverand Peter Eagles' last week as he retires.
In June's Tynwald sitting, Douglas East MHK Joney Faragher made a motion to remove the Bishop from the Legislative Council, a move which Lawrie Hooper supported.
But Tynwald decided to keep the Lord Bishop in LegCo.
House of Keys will commence at 10am on Tuesday, November 7.