Jacob Boruch Raby appeared before magistrates recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were called to Duke Street in Douglas on April 17, after a report of a male sitting in a doorway shouting abuse at passers by.
Raby was said to be shouting and swearing, and one witness said that he had fallen over.
Police found him in Victoria Street and described him as aggressive and uncooperative, with leg restraints used as he kept kicking out.
Raby was taken to accident and emergency due to having a head injury.
His behaviour continued at the hospital as he swore and said: ‘I’ll knock you clean out.’
He then refused treatment, telling a doctor to ‘f*** off’.
Mr Wood pointed out that the charge related to Duke Street, so he said that any behaviour at Noble’s was not part of the charge.
The advocate said that Raby’s shoulder had collided with a lamp post while he was running, and he had then lost consciousness after hitting his head, so he was suffering from a head injury.
‘Clearly he drank too much and has been an absolute nuisance to members of the public,’ said Mr Wood.
The advocate went on to say that Raby had engaged with Motiv8 previously and was planning to do so again.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £40 per week.
Chair of the magistrates Ken Faragher told Raby: ‘It appears you are very lucky there were no other charges over your behaviour at the hospital.’