A horse was left trapped for almost two hours after becoming wedged on a gate.
The incident happened on a farm in the north of the island.
A crew from Ramsey fire station along with the service’s Duty Officer and Specialist Animal Rescue Team rushed to scene after being alerted on Thursday morning. Once there, rescuers spoke with the horse's owner and the attending vet to develop a safe rescue plan to save the stricken horse.
Crews had to come up with a system using rope lines and other small gear in order to save the stranded animal,
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Given that the horse had been trapped for approximately two hours, it was sedated to minimise stress and prevent further injury.
‘The rescue team carefully devised a system using lines and other equipment to free the horse successfully.’
After the rescue, the animal was returned to the stables for a well-deserved rest.