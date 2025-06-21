Callum Gawne claimed his maiden Manx Telecom Parish Walk victory in impressive fashion on Saturday evening.
The Onchan man crossed the finish line near the War Memorial on Douglas Promenade shortly before midnight to take the tape for the first time in the 85-mile event.
In a race of considerable attrition, many of the top-30 competitors to reach Port Erin (19.5 miles) failed to make it to half-distance.
In conditions that ranged widely from hot and sultry, to overcast and cool with light showers of rain, reigning champion and leader to Patrick, Dean Morgan, was disqualified after Ballaugh.
Gawne, who was runner-up last year, took hold of the lead at Peel and held a 15-minute advantage over twice women's race winner Sammy Bowden at Jurby (45 miles).
Tristan Shields was only 10 seconds adrift in third place, then a near 20-minute gap to defending women's champion Lorna Gleave in fifth overall.
From there, Gawne simply never looked back as he held his lead all the way through to the finish, ultimately crossing the line in a time of 15 hours 49 minutes and 49 seconds.
Bowden and Shields stayed together on the road throughout the remainder of the race and crossed the line at the same time to take joint second place, with Bowden clinching her third Parish Walk women’s victory in the process after also winning in 2021 and 2022.
UNDER-21 WINNERS
Earlier in the day, Robert Farnworth of Douglas won the Under-21 Parish Walk to Peel, a distance of 32.5 miles, in a time of 6hr 35min.
He was followed by Peel golfer Connor Cain who has just completed his first year at college in West Virginia.
Joint third overall and first females to Peel in the under-21 race were close friends Lottie Stennett (pink vest) and Madison McMullan in a little under seven hours.
Next home was RYCOB footballer Adam Breward of Andreas.
- Full reports, results and photos from the 2025 Manx Telecom Parish Walk will appear in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner and Manx Independent, on sale Tuesday and Thursday respectively.
