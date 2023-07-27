The Sulby Horticultural Show returns this Saturday, taking place at the Lezayre Parish Community.
Hall in Clenagh Road.
This will be the 75th village show, which sits in the weekend between its agricultural colleagues, the
SDAS and Royal Manx Show.
And there’s still time to enter the friendly event, if you move quickly.
‘As always, there is a class suitable for all ages, all free to enter and detailed in our colourful show schedule, which is available from the usual outlets,’ said show secretary Kirstie Martin.
‘You can obtain information online, via our Facebook page @sulbyshow or if you have any questions, you can contact me on 818147. Our show entries close at 9pm on Thursday, August 3.’
The show opens at 1.30pm on Saturday, and this year will be opened by Leroy J. Bonnick, the Isle of Man Prison governor.
Entry to the event is £1, with children free when accompanied by an adult.
‘We will have our bumble bee treasure hunt for our younger visitors, with the winning entry receiving a lovely prize, and a new ‘spot the wallaby’ adventure,” said Kirstie.
‘We have a fantastic raffle, with our star prize being a travel voucher kindly donated to us by the Steam Packet. Our raffle has gained a real following, as there are many generous prizes kindly donated by local businesses, more details of which will be added to our Facebook page.’
Visitors will be able to view the exhibits in the 139 classes including fruit, veg, craftwork, jewellery, soft handicrafts, wines, beers, paintings, photography, floral art, preserves, and miniature gardens.
The Junior classes include confectionery, photography and various crafts.
Delicious home-made cakes for sale, along with teas and coffees, will be provided by the Sulby Methodist Church team to keep visitors refreshed.
‘Prepare to be amazed by the TT-themed floral display entries and the children’s decorated egg class, a little smaller than last year’s decorated welly,’ added Kirstie.
‘Junior classes attract monetary awards for being successfully placed and there are also 74 trophies across all classes to be awarded on show day.’
All exhibits donated at the end of the afternoon, will be collected by the Isle of Man Foodbank.