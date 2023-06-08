There are no plans for a hosepipe ban as reservoir levels remain high despite the protracted spell of dry weather.
It has not rained, apart from some very light drizzle on Tuesday this week, since May 8.
It is expected to rain briefly overnight Saturday/Sunday before the dry weather returns next week.
Manx Utilities says that the wet weather in March and April has kept water stocks high, and the island’s reservoirs are currently at 93% capacity in total.
A spokesman said: ‘Unlike last year, we had quite a bit of wet weather during March and April, so water stocks are looking good at the moment.
‘However, as usual we are experiencing increases in consumer demand.
‘We would always encourage the wise use of water as our reservoirs not only provide supplies to customers but are also responsible for feeding into the River Glass and Sulby River.’
A hosepipe ban was introduced last summer, beginning at the end of July and lifted in early September, following a prolonged spell of dry weather.
There was also a month-long hosepipe ban in 2020 following the driest spring that year since 1984.
The MU spokesman said: ‘Hosepipe bans are something we only do as a last resort to protect stocks that support our drinking water and the environment (rivers).
‘The last hosepipe ban implemented benefited an 18% decrease in demand and avoided us having to approach DEFA to seek permission to reduce the compensation water we provide to rivers.’
The aquatic environment is dependent on compensation flows in dry weather, she pointed out.
Tips on using water wisely are now featured on the authority’s website.
Reducing water use is also an important factor in helping to cut energy bills.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Colin Gartshore said that, apart from Tuesday’s light drizzle, the island has not seen any rain since May 8 when there was 9mm of rainfall.
But the spring was slightly wetter than average, with rainfall in March, April and May totalling 204mm compared to the average 171mm.
Some 3-10mm is forecast late Saturday/early Sunday before the high pressure returns and it turns dry again for the next 10 days or so.
But this time it will be more humid, feeling warmer and clammier and with the likely risk of sea fog.
The high pressure is expected to stay until the end of June/early July when it becomes cooler and more unsettled.