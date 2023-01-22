Noble’s Hospital is operating at OPEL 4 today, Sunday, which means the facility is under extreme pressure.
This is as a result of a number of high-acuity patients (patients requiring a greater degree of observation and intervention from nurses) requiring treatment and support.
A Manx Care spokesperson added: 'A number of clearly defined actions are in place to manage this position and maintain patient safety.
'Please continue to ‘choose well’ with regard to where you seek your health and care support from, particularly today.
'A full list of the healthcare options available to you today is outlined in the post below, as well as in other posts on Manx Care's Facebook page.
'The team at the Minor Injuries Unit (MIU) at Ramsey Cottage Hospital will have X-Ray capability until 5pm.
'In the event of a life-threatening situation, please continue to call 999 for help. Thank you in advance for your support.'