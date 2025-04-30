A 39-year-old Anagh Coar man has been fined £330 for threatening behaviour at the hospital.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on Tuesday, April 29, entering a guilty plea to the offence, and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was taken to accident and emergency, at Noble’s Hospital, on April 19 at around 5am.
He was said to have become verbally aggressive, swearing and shouting: ‘Where the f*** is my medication?
‘You need to find my f****** medication.’
Williams, who lives at Cullyn Avenue, was subsequently arrested and taken to police headquarters.
In court, the defendant was represented by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who asked for credit to be given for the immediate guilty plea, and said that alcohol had not been involved on the night in question, though Williams was said to be working with Motiv8.
Ms Shimmin said that her client was diabetic and had been taken to the hospital by police initially, due to his condition in their van.
The advocate went on to say that Williams had suffered a seizure and had been trying to find his medication, but that he accepted his behaviour would have caused alarm to the hospital staff.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant that she had taken into account that the seizure may have affected his behaviour, but added: ‘Nevertheless, shouting and swearing in that manner was uncalled for, particularly when staff at accident and emergency are only trying to help you.’
Williams will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.