Ward 4 is a 13-bed ward that cares for the needs of women with gynaecological, breast and pregnancy-related problems. But on two occasions recently, patients had to be transferred to other wards.
The issues came to light following a written Tynwald question from Douglas North MHK David Ashford who asked Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper: ‘On how many occasions in each of the last 12 months a ward has been closed due to staff shortages resulting in at least one patient being transferred to another ward?’
In his written response Mr Hooper revealed there had been two such occasions, both within the last three months.
Mr Hooper said: ‘In the last 12 months from Sept 5, 2023 to Sept 5 2024, a ward has been closed due to staff shortages, and at least one patient transferred to another ward, on two separate occasions. Both relate to Ward 4.
‘The first occasion was on July 24, 2024, when the ward was closed overnight by the Duty Manager. Five patients were transferred to another surgical ward. This was due to staffing shortages overnight on Ward 4 and Ward 8.
‘The second occasion was on August 14, 2024, when ward 4 was closed after discussion within the care group, and three patients transferred to another surgical ward. This supported staffing on Ward 8 and Ward 1.’