Leading hospitality group Heron and Brearley has appointed a new executive chairman.
Mark Crowther brings more than 30 years’ food, drink and hospitality experience to the Manx business.
Heron and Brearley Group comprises a pubs and bars business with 29 managed outlets in the Isle of Man and a further 11 outlets in the UK, a Spar stores and fuel forecourt business as well as a warehousing and logistics business and their award-winning Okell’s brewery.
It employs around 1,000 people
Mr Crowther said: ‘Heron and Brearley is a diverse business with a storied history and a unique place in the Isle of Man community. The group is poised for an exciting next phase and I am looking forward to supporting the team in taking the business forward.
‘I have devoted my career to pub and brewing culture and I’m looking forward to spending time with many of Heron and Brearley’s individual venues and businesses in the coming months. ‘
Chief financial officer at Heron and Brearley Danny Hall said: ‘We are delighted to announce the appointment of Mark Crowther as our new chairman.
‘In keeping with the group’s commitment to enhance its board, Mark’s appointment brings significant leadership experience, particularly in the hospitality sector and in island-based businesses.
‘As we look to the future, Mark will now play a significant role in shaping, guiding and leading the board and our management team through the next chapter of Heron and Brearley’s long history.’
Following successful careers with world class brand owners Carlsberg and Diageo, Mr Crowther led the original buy-out of the Channel Islands-based Liberation Group, going on to double the size and profitability of the business, and was chief executive there for 11 years.
His current portfolio of board roles includes his chairmanship of London-based Portobello Pub Co and Midlands-based Pub People.
He added: ‘I think it’s fair to say Isle of Man and Channel Islands businesses experience similar challenges and opportunities.
‘Okell’s, an award-winning brewery, is about to celebrate its 175th anniversary in 2025. That is a great catalyst for the whole group, and I am looking forward to hitting the ground running!’
Mr Crowther replaces outgoing chairman, Christopher Smith, who is stepping down from the board.