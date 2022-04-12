Housing Board’s plan for this year

A plan has been published by the Housing and Communities Board that shows how the government will tackle problems surrounding housing in the next year.

It will be put to Tynwald next month and focuses particularly on affordable housing and budgeting loans.

In his foreword, Housing and Communities Board chair Chris Thomas explained that a series of workshops will launch later this month and the first will discuss what a suitable and affordable home is and what needs to be done.

He said: ‘The Chief Minister stated in his manifesto that “housing on the island is fast approaching a crisis point” with the rising cost of property “causing problems for anybody who for whatever reason finds themselves in need of a home purchase or rental”.

‘I accepted this challenge to coordinate the response across government and beyond.

‘This Housing and Communities Board 2022/23 Action Plan lays out the initial 12 month actions to articulate more of the legislative, financial and practical interventions to deliver this action.’

The aim of the board is to look at affordable housing by adjusting thresholds for the existing shared equity first time buyer scheme in line with the current conditions alongside ‘kicking off a more fundamental review of affordable housing support’ to bring forward potential reforms by the end of the year.

Securing funding for emergency shelter to secure the currently available provision is another aim of the board. It also wishes to define, design and commission a single pathway with multiple provisions to tackle homelessness and deliver ‘Housing First’ supported living.

Finally, it aims to enhance the element of social security.

However, the board has additional aims, such as completing a consultation about rental property minimum standards and deposit protection, putting in place an empty properties initiative, further developing policy to support owners and occupiers, modernising housing and tenancy law, and continuing social housing reform.

Mr Thomas added: ‘I look forward to working as chair with Board colleagues, officers from around the public service, with the Manx Development Corporation and the Climate Change Transformation Board and many outside government in working groups – as well as engaging with other Tynwald members and the public we represent – to take action for housing for all island residents.’