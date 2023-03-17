The Department for Enterprise is the event sponsor for the Gef 30 Under 30 Awards. We asked minister Tim Johnston to answer a few questions about DfE’s role and priorities and how the Department aims to encourage young talent.
How do you see the role of your department and what it is aiming to achieve?
‘The Isle of Man Department for Enterprise is responsible for economic development and the creation of an environment where people and businesses are able to thrive.
‘Promoting the Isle of Man as a special place to live and work is a vital part of achieving our ambitions, and with a buoyant job market and consistent growth of businesses across many sectors, maintaining a highly-skilled and highly productive workforce is an important part of ensuring a prosperous economic future.
‘In 2022 the Isle of Man Government published an ambitious long-term economic strategy, which outlines an ambition to attract a larger, younger and move diverse population in order to sustain vital infrastructure and public services for the future.
‘Within the department, our Locate Isle of Man team actively works directly with industry to promote the wide variety of career opportunities available, and support individuals who choose to make the Isle of Man their home.’
How is the 30 Under 30 event especially relevant to your organisation?
‘The Isle of Man is able to offer young professionals a launch pad for fast career progression, competitive salaries and a great work-life balance thanks to our diverse business ecosystem, beautiful scenery and short commute times.
‘We are proud to be supporting this initiative to both recognise the achievements of inspirational individuals across our economy, but also to promote how the Isle of Man has supported their achievements, whether that be in the category of innovation, sustainability, creativity, entrepreneurship or community impact – to name just a few.
‘I am looking forward to meeting the 30 selected individuals at the wrap-up event in May to congratulate them on their inclusion in what I have no doubt will be a prestigious and impressive line-up of individuals.’
How can we attract and encourage more young talent in the island generally?
‘The island’s long-term economic strategy highlighted an ambition to make the island more attractive to an economically active and younger population, focused on delivering rewarding careers, reskilling/upskilling opportunities and enhanced earning potential.
‘Within the Department for Enterprise, through our executive agencies and Locate, we continually actively promote the diversity of rewarding career opportunities available for young professionals in the Isle of Man across the economy.
‘Whilst we do typically see around half of the island’s students choose to return after studying, work is underway to further promote the diverse scope of opportunities and quality of life available here in the Isle of Man.
‘Through initiatives such as the annual Isle of Man Graduate Fair, we work directly with businesses to promote the opportunities available for young, ambitious individuals entering the workforce.
‘In addition to this, through the graduate role incentive, the department actively incentivises businesses to provision roles for recent graduates providing a financial incentive to those who decide to offer new roles for young professionals.
‘Ultimately, there is no single initiative which will achieve all of our ambitions to effectively attract and retain a younger workforce, instead government is taking a holistic view to develop policies, services, infrastructure and amenities which continue to be developed in support of the island’s broader goals to build a more secure, vibrant and sustainable future for all.’