The Probus Club of Douglas was pleased to welcome as its guest speaker for January, well-known local astronomer and author, Howard Parkin.
Howard explained the background to the successful campaign to designate the Isle of Man as a ‘Dark Skies Destination’.
His most interesting talk focused attention on this campaign which resulted in the designation of no fewer than 26 of the Dark Sky sites in the British Isles.
Showing pictures of the night pollution, caused largely by street lighting, both in the UK and further afield, Howard described much of it as being unnecessary.
Howard argued that the island’s rural nature with relatively few built up areas, made it ideally suited for the promotion of dark skies tourism.
The clarity of the night sky on the Isle of Man, combined with the very low levels of light pollution meant that many astronomical sights were clearly visible here, often to the naked eye.