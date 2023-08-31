Crowds enjoying the yearly guided walk to the Tower of Refuge raised £2,000 this year for the Douglas Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
Hundreds of people gathered at the Bottleneck car park in anticipation for the walk on Friday, with stalls and activities for children to enjoy.
The guided walk was first held in 2012, and can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.
This year the weather remained dry for the walkers, and they even got to enjoy the new Steam Packet vessel Manxman arriving into the capital.
The popular event was sponsored by Tower Insurance.
Built on Conister Rock in 1832, the construction of the Tower of Refuge was the idea of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
It was designed as a shelter for the crews of vessels which were wrecked on the nearby reef.
Those who walked out got a glimpse of inside the tower, which is currently storing a limited edition Manx rum for one year whilst it matures in casks.
Ramsey-based distillery Fynoderee Distillery were given special permission by HM Customs and Excise to store it, and have partnered up with the RNLI for the 200th anniversary celebrations.