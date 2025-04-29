The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is working on a solution to help Manx Liverpool fans attend the club’s Premier League victory parade after daytrip sailings for the event sold out within hours.
Following the Reds’ historic league title win on Sunday, the Steam Packet announced on Monday that there was still space on its Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool on Bank Holiday Monday, May 26.
The fast craft is scheduled to depart Douglas at 7am and return from Liverpool at 8.30pm.
However, around two hours after confirming availability, the company announced that the trip had sold out, citing limited capacity due to the bank holiday and the TT.
Now, the Steam Packet has said it is working with UK travel partners to offer an alternative route for fans keen to be part of the celebrations.
The plan would see supporters sail to Liverpool as planned at 7am on the Manannan, enjoy the parade in the city, and then travel by coach from Liverpool to Heysham Port, where they would catch the overnight Manxman ferry at 2.15am on Tuesday, May 27, back to the Isle of Man.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the company said: ‘Calling Liverpool Fans! We hear you.
‘Demand for our day trips for the Premier League Victory Parade on Monday, May 26 was huge. Sorry we couldn’t accommodate you all.
‘We’re working with our travel partners in the UK on finding a solution that will mean you can still enjoy the day celebrating Liverpool’s success!’
Fans can register their interest in the proposed alternative by filling out a short form on the Steam Packet website.
The company added that it still has availability on return sailings from Liverpool at 8.30am and 5.30pm on Tuesday, May 27.
Liverpool FC has confirmed plans for a huge open-top bus parade through the city on May 26 to celebrate its 20th league title.
The club expects at least 750,000 fans to attend, though that number could rise significantly with supporters travelling from across the UK and beyond.
Liverpool City Council leader Liam Robinson said the parade would celebrate not just football, but ‘the city’s pride, passion and community spirit’.