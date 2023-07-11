Anna-Marie O’Kelly opened her garden on Bray Hill over the TT festival to racing fans from around the world.
She provided facilities including refreshments and raised £1,615 for the Huntington’s Disease Charity.
The charity provides support, awareness and education to patients, families plus their care network and professionals in the island.
The charity’s committee thanked Anna-Marie and all those who helped provide home baked cakes.
We print cheque presentations for free.
•Who raised the money?
•How did they raise the money?
•Why did they raise the money?
•For whom did they raise the money?
Include captions naming everyone on the photo.
And please include a phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we have any queries.