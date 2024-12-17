There are few places on the Isle of Man where a pub visit feels like a proper Sunday ritual.
The kind of spot where you can sip a drink, soak up the warmth, and let the stresses of the week drift away with the tide.
Tucked into the picturesque bay, this old Georgian hotel has embraced its coastal charm with ease.
Inside, the mix of natural wood, soft leather sofas, and vintage touches create a homely, ‘seaside chic’ feel.
It’s stylish without being pretentious, welcoming without trying too hard.
The bar and restaurant sides both overlook the bay, offering an unbeatable view that makes the Shore feel like a little escape from the everyday.
On this particular Sunday, we made a mid-afternoon trip and settled into the bar area.
It’s everything you want from a Sunday pub: cosy, bustling, and filled with the gentle hum of chatter, clinking glasses, and laughter.
The real jackpot? Landing the couched seats in the corner – a snug spot with the sea stretching out behind us.
A pint of lager in hand, I couldn’t help but think, this is what Sundays are made for.
The Shore’s menu is full of tempting fish dishes and hearty classics, but given it was mid-afternoon, we opted for the nibbles.
A casual mix of snacks seemed perfect for the setting. For £12, you get a choice of three nibbles, and we went for a crowd-pleasing combo: halloumi fries, scampi bites, and Jack Daniels barbecue-glazed sausages.
First up, the halloumi fries – crispy, golden, and delicious.
The chilli sauce they were served with was a standout, adding a sweet, spicy kick that balanced the salty halloumi beautifully.
Next came the scampi bites, which were piping hot (a hazard if you’re as impatient as me) but absolutely worth it.
Fresh, crisp batter and a generous dunk of tartar sauce made them a winner.
The barbecue sausages, however, divided opinion.
Don’t get me wrong – they were tasty, with a decent hit of Jack Daniels glaze, but I’m more of a honey-glaze sort of guy. And, if I’m being totally honest, I was hoping for pigs in blankets on the menu. It is Christmas, after all.
That being said, three good-sized portions for £12, with a pint in hand and the sound of waves in the background, is pretty hard to beat.
You’d pay far more for far less in plenty of other places.
The Shore Hotel ticks every box for me.
It’s a proper Sunday pub, effortlessly blending great atmosphere, good food, and the kind of setting that makes you want to linger a little longer.
Whether it’s for a roast, a drink, or a plate of nibbles, I’ll be back.
The Shore isn’t just one of the best pubs in the south – for me, it ranks amongst the best on the island.
So, if you’re looking for a cosy corner, cracking views, and a reason to make Sunday afternoons a little bit special, the Shore is calling.