The new Wetherspoon in Douglas has released its wide-ranging menu ahead of its opening on Wednesday, May 14.
The venue will take over the premises of the former 1886 Bar and Grill on Regent Street in Douglas, and will be named ‘The Conister Arms’.
It will have capacity for 725 people across multiple floors, plus an outdoor seating area, making it one of the island’s largest hospitality spaces in the island.
Preparations are now well underway for the opening of the island’s Wetherspoon debut, with the venue now releasing its menu well ahead of its opening in approximately three weeks time.
Breakfast is set to be served between 8am and 12pm, with different options ranging from normal breakfast meals, tea and toast, breakfast butties and wraps, breakfast muffin deals and tea, coffee and hot chocolate.
The large breakfast is priced at £7.43, and consists of two fried eggs, bacon, two Lincolnshire sausages, baked beans, three hash browns, mushroom and two slices of toast.
The traditional breakfast will cost £5.75, while the small breakfast is £3.99.
The main menu is then served from 11am until 11.30pm, and includes options such as small plates, deli deals, burgers, chicken, curries, pub classics, pizzas and noodles, pasta’s and salads.
With a soft drink, a freshly battered fish and chips meal is priced at £12.14, an 11 inch margherita pizza is £10.73, while a chicken tikka masala is £11.90.
As is traditionally the case amongst the UK Wetherspoon restaurants, there are also a number of special deals on offer.
You can purchase three small plates for £14.99, while there will also be a varied range of deli deals (starting at £6.55), afternoon deals (£8.14) and gourmet burger deals (£11.95).