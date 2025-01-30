Like many an enthusiast on the popular social media site TikTok, I decided to bless the world with a short clip (you can see the video above) of my NYE outfit: a burgundy top, hotpants, and a black blazer, lovingly sourced from TK Maxx and PrettyLittleThing. Throw in a fresh bouncy blow-dry, and I was feeling as invincible as your phone’s battery at 100%.