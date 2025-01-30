Reporter SADIE GILBERT recounts how her faith in social media was demolished and restored in the space of 24-hours...
December 31 - a night for new beginnings, cheeky midnight kisses, and of course, TikTok ‘fit checks’—because nothing says ‘I’m ringing in the New Year’ quite like filming yourself in questionable lighting.
Like many an enthusiast on the popular social media site TikTok, I decided to bless the world with a short clip (you can see the video above) of my NYE outfit: a burgundy top, hotpants, and a black blazer, lovingly sourced from TK Maxx and PrettyLittleThing. Throw in a fresh bouncy blow-dry, and I was feeling as invincible as your phone’s battery at 100%.
I posted the video in a hurry before running out the door—vodka lime sodas and small talk with strangers about how this year (yes, 2025) is going to be the year beckoned. With only around 900 followers (peanuts compared to the 200k+ crowd), I figured my local audience wouldn’t bat an eyelid.
Turns out, TikTok’s algorithm had other plans. The moment the first negative comment landed, trolls got the memo that my outfit was apparently offensive to them—and in they swarmed:
- ‘Wow, and not a good wow.’
- ‘I can’t believe you wore that in public.’
- ‘Did you even look in the mirror??’
My sassy reply: ‘Only for a split second.’ Not that it stopped them. Soon, attacks on my weight, my friends, and even bizarre suggestions that I should invest in thrush cream (…right) started flooding in.
These keyboard warriors—A.K.A. ‘trolls’ in Gen Z speak—are basically strangers who get their kicks by leaving hateful comments online, presumably for sport.
But here’s the twist: the hateful remarks were overwhelmingly drowned out by positive vibes from friends and total ‘randos.
And honestly, that’s what stuck with me. I loved my look. So why would a few harsh words from faceless profiles change how I feel about myself?
It got me thinking, though: When did people become so brazen about trashing strangers online?
Is it a lack of empathy, or are we just too glued to our screens to remember there’s an actual human being on the other side?
It’s tempting to blame social media for desensitising us to real-life consequences (and let’s be honest, it definitely plays a part).
But at the end of the day, we’re all just humans trying to navigate the digital world without forgetting that kindness is still cool—even if your outfit isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.
So, here’s to wearing what we love, ignoring the trolls, and remembering that, sometimes, the best response to negativity is a confident little strut in hotpants. Cheers!