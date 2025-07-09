Retail giant Regatta Great Outdoors is set to close its Isle of Man store later this year, citing ‘changing market conditions and reduced footfall’.
The retailer, which opened on Strand Street in October 2022, will shut its doors for the final time this October, after just three years of trading in the heart of Douglas.
The store replaced Mountain Warehouse, which moved to the former Topshop site further up the high street.
With over 120 stores across more than 55 countries, Regatta has a strong global presence, but its time on Manx shores is coming to an end.
The store has been running a closing-down sale ahead of its October closure.
A spokesperson for the company said: ‘Regatta Great Outdoors is saddened to announce the closure of our Douglas store after nearly three years of proudly serving our wonderful customers there. This decision has not been made lightly.
‘However, due to changing market conditions and reduced footfall, the business has taken the difficult step to close this location.
‘We would like to sincerely thank our loyal customers and dedicated staff for their support over the years.’
The closure adds to growing concerns about the future of the high street, particularly Strand Street, where several businesses have closed or relocated in recent years.
Parking has once again emerged as a key issue for both shoppers and business owners.
Earlier this year, Douglas City Centre Management (DCCM) asked residents what change would most encourage them to visit the town centre more often, and the overwhelming response was parking.
Businesses including Fork It, The Eatery and Capone’s have publicly called for cheaper, more accessible parking, with suggestions such as year-round free parking on the promenade.
DCCM said it is now exploring proposals including free parking during peak shopping times as part of its wider City Centre Strategy.