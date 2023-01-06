Singer-songwriter Ian Thompson has released a new single ‘Starting Today’, which he hopes will provide ‘a lift’ for those struggling with their mental health or addiction.
It’s available now on all digital platforms.
Ian said: ‘It’s been on my mind a lot recently, as many people I know are suffering with mental health and addictions.
‘There have been some tragic cases on the island, and I just wanted to write this song with the message that it doesn’t have to be like this, there is always a way out and every day is a new day.’
Born in Liverpool, Ian moved to the island 13 years ago, after meeting his now wife during a trip to the island when he visited some friends.
When he moved, he decided to become a full-time musician, and frequently gigs in venues across the island, as both a solo artist, and with a band.
He added: ‘I have worked in telesales, taxis, music shops, done office work, you just do what you can to get by, but the one dominant thing in my life that I have always done is my music and playing in bands.’
Ian has been writing music for years, and one of his songs ‘You’re my Liverpool’ has been added to Liverpool Football Club’s playlist.
He explained his process of writing music.
‘I usually come up with a tune first, if I like the tune, then I come up with lyrics to go with it,’ he said.
‘The words usually just fly out of me.
‘I have never been short of things to say, and I think the tune dictates what the words are going to say.’
As with much of his music, Ian’s latest single was recorded at Ballagroove Studio, run by Gyp Buggane.
Featured artists on the track include saxophonist Sammy J and piano was played by Ian Wright.
Ian has more songs in the pipeline, and on top of his gigs and song-writing, he is looking to build his own recording studio with the help of Gyp.