Rosie Christian has spent almost five decades behind the bar of one of the Isle of Man’s most recognisable pubs on the TT course, and as she prepares to turn 75 later this month, she says the time now feels right to step away.
Rosie has run the Sulby Glen Hotel since 1987, having first started working there as a barmaid back in 1976.
While she insists she still loves the job, the long-standing licensee has confirmed the well-known Sulby Straight venue is being pushed back on the market after being for sale for some time.
Its prominent position along the Sulby Straight places it on one of the most famous sections of road racing circuit in the world.
Speaking to Isle of Man Today, Rosie said age, rather than a loss of passion, had prompted the move.
‘I still love what I do,’ she said. ‘But I’ll be 75 in a fortnight and it just feels like the right time now.’
Describing the pub, she said: ‘It’s unique, being on the side of the TT course, it’s a museum of TT memorabilia, and it’s open all year with real ales.’
The detached glen-side property combines both hospitality and accommodation facilities
These include 11 en-suite guest bedrooms, a public bar and lounge, a 25-cover restaurant and a licensed marquee which can host up to 80 guests for private events.
There is also a second-floor apartment for an owner or manager, allowing for on-site living, along with customer parking and a private garage.
Beyond its role as a TT landmark, the Sulby Glen Hotel has long been a focal point for village life.
In recent years it has taken on added importance by operating the Sulby village shop from within the building, following the closure of the historic shop many will fondly remember across the road.
The hotel is also home to the Isle of Man’s longest-running annual beer, cider and gin festival.
First held in 1993, the event marked its 21st edition last year and continues to attract visitors from across the island to sample a wide range of cask ales, ciders and gins alongside food and live entertainment.
Now listed with Partners Real Estate, a fresh marketing push has been launched for the business.
In a listing online, it has been described as a turnkey opportunity for owner-operators or hospitality investors, with offers sought in the region of £995,000.
The listing also highlights the commercial potential of the site, including scope for further development or repositioning, its sale also marks the possible end of an era for a venue that has been closely woven into both the TT and the Sulby community for generations.
Rosie’s association with the pub has spanned many of the most memorable moments in modern TT history, with thousands of race fans and local regulars passing through its doors each year.