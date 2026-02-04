Update - The Mountain Road has now reopened.
The emergency closure of the A18 Snaefell Mountain Road between Ramsey and the Creg Ny Baa has been extended until 1.30pm today, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed.
The road was initially closed by police on Tuesday evening amid concerns over snow, ice, and misty conditions on the mountain.
DoI staff carried out an inspection early this morning and extended the closure to midday. A further assessment has now pushed the reopening time back to 1.30pm.
Highway Services staff remain on the mountain, working to address remaining ‘problem areas’.
A further update is expected around 1.30pm, with officials ‘hopeful’ the road can be reopened as soon as conditions allow.
It comes following overnight snow.