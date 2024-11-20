Drivers on the Isle of Man are being urged to exercise caution this morning as icy conditions and wintry showers have caused travel disruptions.
Police have issued a warning to motorists, advising that several roads remain impassable due to snow and sheet ice, particularly on the Mountain Road and parts of Onchan and Laxey.
The A18 Mountain Road has been closed due to the hazardous conditions.
This closure is expected to remain in place until the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) can improve the road conditions and ensure it’s safe for traffic.
Other routes between Onchan and Laxey, namely the Coastal Road, have also been reported as impassable.
A yellow weather warning for hail, sleet and icy patches is still in effect until 10am this morning (Wednesday).
Overnight Police asked motorists to consider whether their journey was necessary until conditions improve.
It also warned that a white Ford van is blocking the road on the Baldhoon Road in the vicinity of Glen Roy.
Police said officers had to leave the van ‘in situ due to the weather conditions which is preventing recovery of the vehicle’.
The force say it will be recovered when conditions improve.