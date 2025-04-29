The future of Tramway Terrace remains uncertain as the Infrastructure Minister does not rule out selling the building.
Late last year the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) confirmed restoration works at Tramway Terrace on Douglas Promenade were to resume with essential structural improvements and the installation of a replacement roof.
The terrace, which is a registered building, seemed destined for demolition after an initial independent structural report.
But it was given a reprieve when a later expert survey concluded there were localised areas requiring urgent work but the building was repairable.
However, little progress has been made since and the scaffolding – which has been there since 2020 - remains in place.
At this week’s House of Keys sitting, North Douglas MHK John Wannenburgh asked Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Hayward what condition Tramway Terrace is in and what plans there are for its future use.
She said: ‘Tramway Terrace remains in poor condition with design work currently underway to implement structural stabilisation, predominantly to the roof stack and the floors of No 1.
‘The department is currently exploring potential uses for the site, however, there are no definitive long-term plans for the building at this time.
‘The site was originally purchased to provide stable facilities for Douglas tram horses.’
Dr Haywood says a design team is exploring how best to repair and utilise the site.
She said: ‘We have currently engaged a design team who are working through on options for repair and reuse of the building in order to follow on from the structural report we already have.’
She explained that the report her department is working on isn’t ready yet and has been delayed due to the project team identifying some additional works, complicated by its registered status.
She said that while her department owns the building, she did not rule out selling it depending on the outcome of the report.