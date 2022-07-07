Immersed in Viking culture

Thousands gathered in St John’s this week to watch the traditional Tynwald Day proceedings.

Whilst the political elements of the day took place on Tynwald hill, tucked behind the tent down the hill there was something for all the family.

Over at Cooil y Ree, there was a Viking Village to explore, inviting people to experience what life was like in ancient times.

Those who ventured down to the village were immersed into the Vikings way of life and were invited to discover everything there is to know about the Vikings.