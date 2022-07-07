Immersed in Viking culture
By Siobhan Fletcher | Reporter |
@siobhanfletcher[email protected]day.co.im
Sunday 10th July 2022 11:29 am
Share
+ 2
(View All)
3 Year Old Harley Firkins at the Viking Village at Tynwald Day 2022. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography)
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Thousands gathered in St John’s this week to watch the traditional Tynwald Day proceedings.
Whilst the political elements of the day took place on Tynwald hill, tucked behind the tent down the hill there was something for all the family.
Over at Cooil y Ree, there was a Viking Village to explore, inviting people to experience what life was like in ancient times.
Those who ventured down to the village were immersed into the Vikings way of life and were invited to discover everything there is to know about the Vikings.
We sent photographer Callum Staley to take these photographs.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |